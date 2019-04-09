Applications Due Soon for Movement Mujeres’ Artist-in-Residence Program

Movement Mujeres, an initiative designed to help propel women of color into leadership positions in Texas organizations and politics, is currently seeking two artists-in-residence for its team. Running from April 22 to June 22, 2019, the residency offers the two selected “graphic designers/illustrators” an opportunity to work on the project’s programs, along with a $2,500 stipend.

The Movement Mujeres program stems from Texas politician Wendy Davis’ organization Deeds Not Words, and the non-profit Jolt Initiative. It is Texas-wide in its scope, and has fellows in more than ten cities across the state.

The deadline to apply to Movement Mujeres’ artist-in-residence program is 5 PM on April 11, and the residency is open to female artists who are either Texas residents or have Texas roots. To apply, go here. See below for more information on Deeds Not Words and Jolt Initiative.

About Deeds Not Words:

Deeds Not Words brings together and supports Millennial and GenZ women who are passionate about making a positive change in political and policy spaces. From voting rights to gender equity to LGBTQ equality and more, our Changemakers are effectively showing up in halls of power and creating positive outcomes on issues of importance to them. With 17 Chapters at colleges and high schools throughout the state of Texas and through our national digital network, Deeds Not Words is focused on galvanizing the power of young women across Texas and the country. Already shaping legislation through the successful passage of 7 bills in the 2017 Texas legislative session, Deeds Not Words’ Changemakers are proving what we’ve long believed: That talk is cheap. And that only through our deeds will we shape our destiny.

About Jolt Initiative:

Jolt Initiative is a nonprofit organization that increases the civic participation of Latinos in Texas to build a stronger democracy and ensure that everyone’s voice is heard. Jolt knows that our democracy works best when everyone gets a seat at the table. That’s why Jolt builds the leadership capacity of millennial Latinos to mobilize their peers to action. Jolt Initiative is one of the only statewide organization in Texas organizing young Latinos around the power of their voice, vote, and stories.