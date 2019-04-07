Job Alert: Glasstire Seeking a News Editor

Glasstire is pleased to announce that we are seeking a News Editor to add to our team!

Responsible for writing, sourcing, assigning and overseeing daily news articles for Glasstire, this new editor will replace Brandon Zech, the publication’s first-ever dedicated News Editor, as he transitions into his role as Glasstire’s Publisher.

Applications for this position, which is based in our Houston office, are due by May 24, 2019. See below for the full job listing.

Position Summary

The News Editor plays a vital role in shaping the content our readers will see: published at least twice daily, our news is often the most-read content on Glasstire. This individual sources, writes, and edits short news articles relating to visual art in Texas, and also assigns/commissions up to four news articles per week to contributing writers or Glasstire staff. The ideal candidate will have deep connections in one or more cities in Texas, and will have a reporter’s knack for finding, and telling, interesting stories. The News Editor also participates in other editorial content, including the publication’s weekly Top Five video.

This is an opportunity to use your journalistic skills to reach the one of the largest art audiences in the country, while meeting interesting people in Texas and beyond.

The News Editor must possess outstanding writing and communication skills. This is a public role, and the News Editor acts as a representative of Glasstire in the Texas art community. The ideal candidate is an adaptable team player who understands that, as Glasstire is a small nonprofit organization, all hands are typically on deck.

This position is based in Houston. Some travel is required to other Texas cities. Occasional attendance at evening and weekend art events is required, and should be something the News Editor enjoys doing.

Although it is not required, preference will be given to candidates with a working knowledge of Spanish, in light of Glasstire’s new initiative to publish Spanish-language content.

In this job, the News Editor will enhance existing skills relating to:

— Writing, researching, and reporting

— Managing a content calendar

— Working on an editorial team

— Video and audio editing

Responsibilities

— Source, research, and fact-check news stories of interest to Glasstire readers

— Develop relationships with organizations, arts professionals, artists, and others

— Manage the publication’s news content calendar, ensuring that stories are covered in a timely manner

— Oversee twice-daily news articles about the goings on of the art scenes in Texas and beyond

— Create, check and send weekly newsletters, in collaboration with the Editor-in-Chief

— Organize and shoot the Glasstire Top Five video with other staff members and guests

— Support translators in the creation of monthly Spanish-language content on the website, including articles, news, and videos

— Actively participate in a weekly story conference and other staff meetings.

In addition, the News Editor will be expected to:

— Occasionally travel across Texas, acting as a representative of Glasstire at events, art galleries, and museums

— Participate in other organizational endeavors, including fundraisers and other public events

This position reports to the Editor-in-Chief.

Qualifications

— Bachelor’s degree required

— Minimum of 2 years’ prior relevant work experience

— Outstanding written and verbal communication skills. Familiarity with written and spoken Spanish a plus

— Must be detail-oriented, highly organized, and a self-starter

— Proven ability to work with efficiency, flexibility, and good humor

— Demonstrated ability to build and maintain relationships with a wide array of people

— Solid computer skills. Must be comfortable with MS Office, WordPress and Adobe Photoshop.

This is a full-time position. Salary is commensurate with experience. Glasstire offers a flexible work schedule with some opportunities for working from home.

To apply, email your CV, three references, a writing sample (no more than 500 words) and cover letter specifying your requested salary to brandon@glasstire.com. Please use the subject line “News Editor Job Application.” Please specify where you saw the posting.

About Glasstire

Glasstire is the oldest online-only art magazine in the country. We are proud to have promoted the visual arts in Texas to a local, regional and national audience since 2001. Glasstire is the only publication in Texas that is producing serious art criticism on a daily basis. We are the journal of record for the Texas visual art community.