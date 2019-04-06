San Antonio’s Ruiz-Healy Art Opens New Gallery Space in New York City

Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio’s acclaimed commercial art gallery in operation since 2006, has announced the opening of a new gallery space in New York City. Ruiz-Healy Art in New York, located at 74th East 79th Street, will “present multidisciplinary art and public programming by Latinx, Latin America, and Texas- based artists.”

Ruiz-Healy’s founder, Patricia Ruiz-Healy, Ph.D, states that the new space will continue Ruiz-Healy’s mission “…of supporting emerging and established artists that predominantly address social issues and identity, we see the gallery’s New York City location as an essential platform to engage institutions, art professionals and art collectors to present our gallery program.” Patricia Ruiz-Healy has long done business in New York City. Ruiz-Healy’s San Antonio space will continue business as usual.

The first show in the new space, opening May 3, will be Chuck Ramirez & Cecilia Paredes: Photographing Identity. Ruiz-Healy already represents both Ramirez (1962-2010) and Paredes. “Working within issues of identity, both artists use photography to confront fundamental questions regarding the human condition.”

Ruiz-Healy Art’s NYC space’s public hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 AM – 6 PM and by appointment. Its exact address is on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, at 74th East 79th Street, Suite 2D. The inaugural show, Chuck Ramirez & Cecilia Paredes: Photographing Identity runs May 3-June 15, 2019.