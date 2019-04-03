Nasher Prize’s Week of Public Events

The Nasher Sculpute Center’s Nasher Prize, established in 2015, has awarded German artist Isa Genzken as its 2019 Nasher Prize Laureate. The official private gala that celebrates Genzken takes place this coming Saturday in Dallas at the Nasher, but there’s Nasher Prize event programming on April 4 and 5 that is open to the public.

The schedule is as follows, via the Nasher:

Nasher Prize Dialogues: Graduate Symposium

April 4, 2019 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. (Keynote speaker 3 p.m.) at the Nasher Sculpture Center

The Nasher Prize Graduate Symposium offers students a chance to take the Nasher Prize Laureate Isa Genzken’s work as inspiration for their own scholarly research. Student presentations and an accompanying publication expand scholarship on the field of contemporary sculpture and its many forms. The symposium will be moderated by artist and University of Texas at Arlington professor of art and art history, Stephen Lapthisophon. The keynote presentation by renowned art historian and critic Benjamin Buchloh, the Andrew W. Mellon Professor of Modern and Contemporary Art at Harvard University, will end the day’s events. RSVP here.

Isa Genzken Films at the Texas Theatre

April 4, 2019 / 8 p.m. at the Texas Theatre. Open to the public. Free Admission.

This is a special screening of rarely-seen films by Nasher Prize Laureate Isa Genzken at the historic Texas Theatre. Films include: Zwei Frauen im Gefecht (Two Women in Combat), 1974; Chicago Drive, 1992; and Die kleine Bushaltestelle (Gerüstbau) (Little Bus Stop), 2012.

RSVP here.

Nasher Prize Dialogues: Juror Conversation

April 5, 2019 / 11 a.m. at the Dallas Museum of Art. Open to the public. Free with RSVP.

Select Nasher Prize jurors and Nasher Sculpture Center Director Jeremy Strick discuss current trends in contemporary sculptural practice and the future of the discipline. Moderated by Katherine Brodbeck, Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Dallas Museum of Art. RSVP here .

Nasher Prize Dialogues: The Influence of Isa Genzken

April 5, 2019 / 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Open to the public. Free admission with RSVP.