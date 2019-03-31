Art Historians Needed for Two Post-Doctoral Fellowships in San Antonio

If you are an art historian with a PhD, the Alamo City may be calling: there are two postdoctoral fellowship openings in San Antonio. The Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Curatorial Fellowship at the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA), is a two-year program with a stipend of $50,000/year. In addition, there’s a two-year program run jointly by Trinity University and SAMA, which gives fellows a chance both to research the museum’s collection, and teach at the university.

See more information on each of the fellowships below, via SAMA.

Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Curatorial Fellowship

Deadline: June 1, 2019

About the Fellowship: While in residence in San Antonio, the Mellon fellow will have the opportunity for scholarly research and work in one of the San Antonio Museum of Art’s collecting areas. The fellowship is available in many areas of specialization, including photography, Egyptian Art, Greek Art, Ancient Near Eastern Art, Islamic Art, Pre-Columbian Art, Korean Art, Vietnamese Art, Japanese Art, Himalayan and Indian Art, Oceanic Art, Aboriginal Art, Modern and Contemporary Art, American Art, and other areas that may be appropriate to the Museum’s collection.

Applicants’ scholarship should focus on one of the areas listed above, with particular emphasis on some aspect of material culture, and a keen interest in object-based research, curatorial work, and exhibition development. Preference will be given to candidates who can demonstrate a solid grasp of their methodology for both research and presentation. The fellow will utilize the collections of the San Antonio Museum of Art to frame a research project.

San Antonio Museum of Art and Trinity University Collaborative Post-Doctoral Curatorial Fellowship

Deadline: April 25th, 2019

About the Fellowship: While in residence in San Antonio, the Fellow will hold department affiliation and joint appointment with Trinity University and the San Antonio Museum of Art, teach one course per semester, and have the opportunity for scholarly research in the collections of the San Antonio Museum of Art. We are especially interested in applicants in the disciplines of Oceanic and Aboriginal art, photography, and works on paper. Other areas of interest include Islamic art, Southeast Asian art, and American art. Preference will be given to scholars from underrepresented groups in the humanities in museums and academia.

Applicant’s scholarship should focus on one of the areas listed above, with particular emphasis on some aspect of material culture, and should demonstrate a keen interest in object-based research, teaching, and experiential learning.