Art City Austin Announces Full Programming for April Arts Festival

Art Alliance Austin has announced the full programming schedule for the 69th annual Art City Austin Festival, which includes fine art, culinary, and cultural events on April 12, 13, and 14, 2019 at Republic Square in downtown Austin. The centerpiece of the festival will be an art market or “Convergence Fair.” Featured artists include David Bjurstrom, Greg Davis, Jay Long, Rebekah Farrell, Bryan Clocker, Kreg Yingst, Haley Lebeuf, Justin Goodall, and others. (A full list of participating artists is here).

The preview party on Friday, April 12 allows visitors to shop at the Convergence Fair early, and includes catered drinks and food from local restaurants. Tickets for the preview party are available here.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on both Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, and features the Convergence Fair and live music by Aaron Stephens, Alesia Lani, Beth // James, Jeff Lofton, Jake Lloyd, Jane Ellen Bryant, KP & The Boom Boom, and The Tiarra Girls. Featured installations by artists, including Adreon Henry, Stephen Hal Fishman and Suzanne Wyss, are large-scale works in the park and will be on display all weekend. Works from Ion Art, Raw Paw, and SprATX will also be on show.

In addition, the festival has scheduled artist talks, tours of Austin’s museums and galleries, and a special gourmet dinner and exhibition on Saturday night at GALLERY 35.

Via Art Alliance Austin:

Ticket are $15 for 2-day general admission access (children 12 and under are free) and $50 for 2-day VIP wristbands (children 6 and under are free). Tickets for the “United In Color” preview party start at $80, with a 2-pack available for $150. Both include 2-day admission to the April 13 and 14 festival. VIP upgrade packages allow entry into the Preview Party as well as 2-day VIP festival access on April 13 and 14. Preview Party VIP packages are available for $115 and $220 for a 2-pack. GALLERY 35 tickets are $300 per person and include VIP Art City Austin Festival access on April 13 and 14.

All tickets can be purchased here.