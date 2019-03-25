PechaKucha Comes to the San Antonio Museum of Art

by Brandon Zech March 25, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

PechaKucha in San Antonio Texas

PechaKucha has announced that the 33rd edition of its San Antonio event will be hosted by the San Antonio Museum of Art on April 7, 2019 at 7PM. Started by architects Astrid Klein and Mark Dytham in 2003, PechaKucha is a lecture series designed to give artists and other creatives a shot at selling themselves and their work, but with a catch: each presenter can use only 20 images, with 20 seconds to talk about each image, meaning that the presentation needs to be well-organized and rehearsed.

Since 2003, more than 1000 cities across the world have run locally organized PechaKucha Nights as platforms to showcase their cities’ talents. The most recent PechaKucha Night in San Antonio, which occurred in December of 2018 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, featured talks by Alex Paredes, Robert Rivard, Kelly O’Connor, Justin Parr, Naomi Shihab Nye, and Elizabeth Johnson.

Its upcoming event will be co-hosted by Mr. Parr and Randy Beamer, and will feature six of the city’s creatives:

—Michaele Thurgood Haynes, Cultural Anthropologist
—Annie Montgomery Labatt, Gallery Director and UTSA Professor
—Jesse Mata + Elaine Wolff, Fiesta’s Fifth Column
Franco Mondini-Ruiz, Compulsive Artsessive
—Michael Quintanilla, Disco Confessionist/Glue Gun Expert
—Carmen Tafolla, Texas’ 2015-16 Poet Laureate

Tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased here.

0 comment

You may also like

“Texas Biennial” at 816 Congress: Office Space

May 14, 2011

Asa Hursh Named Art Alliance Austin’s New Director

August 23, 2014

No Walls: the Expanded Curatorial Practice of Michele...

June 8, 2014

Is Lone Star the New Blue Star?

August 11, 2013

Tonight! Timed Chit-Chat at Blue Star

February 25, 2014

San Antonio Library to Host Pop-up Gallery

May 5, 2014

YES (the river knows)

June 19, 2014

SATX-ATX Manifesto with the strength of a thousand...

April 12, 2011

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: