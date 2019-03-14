Register for the Texas Association of Museums 2019 Meeting; This Year El Paso!

This year, the Texas Association of Museums’ (TAM) 2019 Annual Meeting will take place in El Paso. It’s scheduled to run April 2 – 5, 2019. Registration is now open for attendees. Members and non-members can attend the conference (that includes institutions and individuals), which, says Director of the El Paso Museum of Art and the host committee chair Dr. Victoria Ramirez “…offers attendees professional development, networking with colleagues from the museum and related fields, and the opportunity to experience the host city.”

The conference is hosted in a different Texas city each year. The decision to hold the conference in El Paso is a timely one. States TAM Executive Director Alex Freeman, “As the largest community on the US/Mexico Border, El Paso provides a unique opportunity for us as museum professionals to explore how location can inspire programming as well as drive conversations within our museums and communities.” On offer as part of this year’s pre- and post-conference programming are excursions planned for Juárez, Mexico (Museo de la Revolución en La Frontera and a walking tour) and New Mexico (Las Cruces and Alamogordo “with possible side trips to White Sands National Monument”) as well as, of course, art-related field trips within El Paso. The conference includes lectures, workshops, flash sessions, evening events, and more.

Discounts for advance registration are available through March 16. For more information about TAM or to register, please go here.

