Diverseworks Announces Lecture & Studio Visit Program With Sonia Guiñansaca of CultureStrike

Diverse Discourse, a program by DiverseWorks in Houston, brings national curators, artistic directors, and critics to the city to present a free public lecture and conduct studio visits with Houston-area artists. This spring it presents Sonia Guiñansaca, Managing Director of CultureStrike.

Sonia Guiñansaca is a queer migrant poet, cultural organizer and activist from Harlem by way of Ecuador. Guiñansaca is a VONA/Voices and BOOAT Alumni, and “has performed at The Met, the Brooklyn Museum, The Highline, Joe’s Pub, El Museo Del Barrio, The Nuyorican Poets Café, and Lehmann Maupin Gallery. They have been featured by NBC, PBS, Latina Magazine, Pen American, the Poetry Foundation, and Diva Magazine.”

CultureStrike is a multi-platform organization that questions and disrupts the status quo. Its programs include an artist network, and literary projects such as CultureStrike Magazine, UndocuWriting, and the Climate Literary Fellowship, and projects and festivals such as Migration Is Beautiful and UndocuNation.

Guiñansaca’s lecture will take place on March 28, 2019 at 6:30pm at Gallery @ Match, 3400 Main Street, Houston. Applications for studio visits are due on Monday, March 18. Applications can be submitted here.