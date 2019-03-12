Diverseworks Announces Lecture & Studio Visit Program With Sonia Guiñansaca of CultureStrike

by Glasstire March 12, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Sonia Guiñansaca, Managing Director, Culturestrike

Sonia Guiñansaca, Managing Director, Culturestrike

Diverse Discourse, a program by DiverseWorks in Houston, brings national curators, artistic directors, and critics to the city to present a free public lecture and conduct studio visits with Houston-area artists. This spring it presents Sonia Guiñansaca, Managing Director of CultureStrike.

Sonia Guiñansaca is a queer migrant poet, cultural organizer and activist from Harlem by way of Ecuador. Guiñansaca is a VONA/Voices and BOOAT Alumni, and “has performed at The Met, the Brooklyn Museum, The Highline, Joe’s Pub, El Museo Del Barrio, The Nuyorican Poets Café, and Lehmann Maupin Gallery. They have been featured by NBC, PBS, Latina Magazine, Pen American, the Poetry Foundation, and Diva Magazine.”

CultureStrike is a multi-platform organization that questions and disrupts the status quo. Its programs include an artist network, and literary projects such as CultureStrike MagazineUndocuWriting, and the Climate Literary Fellowship, and projects and festivals such as Migration Is Beautiful and UndocuNation.

Guiñansaca’s lecture will take place on March 28, 2019 at 6:30pm at Gallery @ Match, 3400 Main Street, Houston. Applications for studio visits are due on Monday, March 18. Applications can be submitted here.

0 comment

You may also like

Applications Now Open for Diverse Discourse Studio Visits

March 28, 2018

Texas Art Travel: Houston

September 1, 2011

It’s Back! 12 Minutes Max Returns to DiverseWorks

March 30, 2015

Idea Fund Announces New Grantees

December 8, 2017

Idea Fund Announces 2013 Grantees

November 30, 2012

DiverseWorks Signs Up for Fair Pay to Artists

May 20, 2015

Art Ecologies Houston/Chicago

April 11, 2011

DiverseWorks Brings Back “12 Minutes Max!”

March 21, 2018

Political Art That Doesn’t Make Me Gag

April 24, 2015

2012 Fall Preview

September 6, 2012

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: