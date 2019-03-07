FotoFest Announces Biennial 2020: AFRICAN COSMOLOGIES

FotoFest’s 18th international biennial will take place March 7–April 19, 2020 in Houston. AFRICAN COSMOLOGIES—Photography, Time, and the Other is its title, and it will focus on artists of Africa and its diaspora. The exhibition is curated by Mark Sealy MBE, a British curator and writer. Since 1991 Sealy has been the director of Autograph ABP. Formerly known as the Association of Black Photographers, Autograph ABP has hosted exhibitions on Pan African politics, and the photographic legacy of lynching in the United States, among other subjects.

Steven Evans, director of FotoFest, says of this biennial: “FotoFest has a long history of international engagement, and we are especially excited to be working with photographers from Africa and its diaspora in 2020. Mark Sealy’s reputation and legacy of thoughtful exhibitions, programs, lectures and books is remarkable, and has established him as a leading expert and advocate for Black and African photography.”

FotoFest’s 2018 Biennial focused on India’s contemporary artists.

AFRICAN COSMOLOGIES will feature more than 30 artists from across Africa and its diaspora. The AFRICAN COSMOLOGIES program will include the central exhibition; a hardcover book; a conference on contemporary African photographic arts; forums and panel discussions; commissioned projects; a curated film program; and other programs.

Note: During the 2020 Biennial, FotoFest will host its popular International Meeting Place Portfolio Review for Artists from March 8–21, 2020.