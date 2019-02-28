MFAH Presents the Ninth Edition of Five Funny French Films

by Glasstire February 28, 2019
0
The Trouble with You (En liberté!)

Still from The Trouble with You (En liberté!)

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, presents the ninth annual edition of Five Funny French Films from March 22-24, 2019. The series features performances by French luminaries such as Jean Dujardin and character star Raimu.

The screening schedule is as follows:

Tout le monde debout (Rolling to You) (Directed by Franck Dubosc, France, 2018, 107min.) Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. Franck Dubosc stars as a successful, self-absorbed businessman who tries to seduce an attractive woman by pretending he is handicapped.

Le retour du héros (Return of the Hero) (Directed by Laurent Tirard, France, 2018, 90 min.) Friday, March 22, at 9:15 p.m. Set in 1809, the film stars Jean Dujardin as the suave Captain Charles Grégoire Neuville, who is sent off to war following a marriage proposal.

En liberté! (The Trouble with You) (Directed by Pierre Salvadori, France, 2018, 108 min.) Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. An action-packed crime comedy set in the French Riviera.

Larguées (Dumped) (Directed by Eloïse Lang, France, 2017, 95 min.) Saturday, March 23, 9:15 p.m. Two polar-opposite sisters go on a beach vacation.

La femme du boulanger (The Baker’s Wife)  (Directed by Marcel Pagnol, France, 1938, 133 min.) Sunday, March 24, 5 p.m. A tragi-comedy starring Raimu as the middle-aged baker in a small Provençal village whose wife leaves him.

Admission is $9 for the general public and $7 for MFAH members, students with ID, and senior adults. Visit mfah.org/ffff for additional details.

