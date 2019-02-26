Performance Artists: Show Your Work at the McNay Art Museum

by Brandon Zech February 26, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

The McNay Art Museum in San Antonio has announced that it’s hosting an open call for performance artists who create works around the themes of gender and identity. Held in advance of the museum’s upcoming exhibition Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today, which runs from June 20-September 15, 2019, the call will be used as a way to potentially include local and regional artists in the show. It also offers a chance for performers to receive critiques about their works from seasoned art professionals.

Conceived by René Paul Barilleaux, the McNay’s Head of Curatorial Affairs, and organized by the museum’s Assistant Curator, Jackie Edwards, and 2017-2018 Semmes Foundation Intern in Museum Studies, Bianca Alvarez, the show marks the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which were an ignition factor of the gay liberation movement. Featuring artists from the US, Mexico, and Canada, the show is (via the museum) “the country’s first broad survey of contemporary artwork from across North America to explore the spectrum of gender identity as manifest in outward appearance.” Lauren Thompson, the museum’s 2018-2019 Semmes Foundation Intern in Museum Studies also assisted in developing the exhibition.

When asked why the exhibition’s curatorial team felt the need to host an open call for performance works, a representative from the McNay told Glasstire:

“Due to the open and welcoming nature with which Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today was conceived, the exhibition’s curatorial team feels that an open call allows for the greatest potential of including any artist working in the south Texas region. Similar to a traditional open audition in theatre and film, the open process will inevitably focus critical attention on both established and emerging performers. This open call also presents a rare opportunity to engage the region’s diverse art community in a way that provides immediate professional feedback.”

The McNay’s open call workshop will be held on March 23, 2019. Performances can be complete pieces or excerpts of longer works. For additional details, see the flier below.

McNay Art Museum performance art in San Antonio Texas

Click to enlarge

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: December 29, 2016

December 29, 2016

Top Five August 13, 2015

August 13, 2015

Kendall Jenner Copies Iconic Performance Artists to Create...

October 21, 2016

Learn About the Art of Mel Casas in...

September 24, 2018

McNay Museum Acquires Major Alice Neel Painting

June 2, 2018

Radical Presence: Black Performance in Contemporary Art

February 9, 2013

2012 Fall Preview

September 6, 2012

McNay Acquires Major Works of African American Art

November 30, 2017

The Top Five Museums in Texas: August 25,...

August 25, 2016

Top Five July 23, 2015

July 23, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: