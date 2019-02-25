Why Publish in Spanish?

This week we published our first article in Spanish, a translation of an essay by Ruben Cordova about the San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño. This marks the first time Glasstire has published content in any language other than English.

We are doing this for a few reasons. The first is simply that it serves our mission of expanding the conversation about visual art in Texas. In Spanish, we can reach audiences that we previously couldn’t. This is important for audience development and for our business.

The second reason is because of our geography. Texas has a unique, centuries-old relationship with our neighbors at the Rio Grande — a river whose name, like many names here, is Spanish. Like all the southern border states, we have a large population of working Latino artists, many of whom admittedly do not speak Spanish, but many of whom do. That, coupled with the strong public collections of Latin American art here (most notably at the MFAH and the Blanton, but also represented at most institutions) makes a compelling argument that we expand our platform to include Spanish-language stories about the art and artists here.

Finally, we’re going to start publishing occasional content in Spanish because of the rhetoric in our country right now. It’s for the same reason that the church in Houston that I attended growing up has copies of the Book of Common Prayer in Spanish and English in every row: because it’s welcoming. Because of that old saying about doing unto others as you would have them do unto you.

Whenever I am tempted to give over to dismay at the state of discourse in our country, I think of the late 19th century in America, when anti-immigration sentiment ran high (in those days mostly against people from Ireland, China and Italy). Then, as now, the rhetoric was scary and moderate leaders who knew better were reluctant to speak up about it. The problem of scapegoating won’t go away without hard work, but I trust that today’s extremism will someday seem as dated and outlandish as the jingoistic, frightened attitudes of yore.

Glasstire is an online magazine about visual art in Texas. I sometimes joke that we’re a niche within a niche. Whatever we can do to move the needle of our national conversation may be limited, but if sharing our stories about artists living and working here can in some small way build bridges among human beings, then we must do so. Now more than ever.

Thank you for reading. Go see some art.

Esta semana publicamos nuestro primer artículo en español, una traducción de un ensayo de Rubén Córdova sobre el artista Jesse Treviño. Es la primera vez que Glasstire publica contenido en un idioma diferente al inglés.

Estamos haciendo esto por varias razones. Lo primero es simplemente que cumple nuestra misión de ampliar la conversación sobre las artes visuales en Texas. En el idioma español, podemos llegar a audiencias que antes no podíamos. Esto es importante para mejorar los niveles de la audiencia y para ampliar nuestra presencia.

La segunda razón es por nuestra geografía. Texas ha tenido una relación única, durante muchos siglos, con nuestros vecinos en el Río Grande — un río cuyo nombre, como muchos nombres de aquí, es en español. Como todos los estados de la frontera sur, tenemos una gran población de artistas latinos, muchos de los cuales no hablan español, pero muchos de los cuales sí lo hablan. Esto, junto con las gran presencia colecciones públicas de arte latinoamericano que tenemos (sobre todo en el MFAH y el Blanton, pero también representadas en la mayoría de las instituciones) hace un argumento convincente de que ampliamos nuestra plataforma para incluir historias en español sobre el arte y las artistas aquí.

Finalmente, comenzaremos a publicar contenido ocasional en español debido a la retórica política de nuestro país en estos momentos. Es por la misma razón que la iglesia en Houston a la que asistí cuando crecía tiene copias del Libro de Oración Común en español e inglés en cada fila: porque es acogedor. Debido a ese viejo dicho sobre hacer a los demás como te gustaría que te hicieran a ti.

Siempre que me siento tentado a ceder ante el estado de discurso en nuestro país, pienso en los últimos años del siglo XIX en Estados Unidos, cuando el sentimiento anti-inmigrante era alto (en aquellos días principalmente contra personas de Irlanda, China e Italia). En esos días, como ahora, la retórica era espantoso y los líderes moderados que conocía a fondo el problema eran reacios a confrontarla. El problema del chivo expiatorio no desaparecerá sin un trabajo arduo, pero confío en que el extremismo de hoy, algún día, parecerá tan anticuado y estrambótico como las actitudes xenófobas y temerosas de antaño.

Glasstire es una revista en línea sobre arte visual en Texas. A veces bromeo que somos un nicho dentro de un nicho. Lo que podamos hacer para brindar una aportación en la escena nacional es limitado, pero con gusto compartimos nuestras historias sobre los artistas que viven y trabajan aquí. Si se puede, de alguna manera, construir puentes entre los seres humanos, debemos hacerlo. Ahora mas que nunca.

Gracias por leernos. Vaya, vea y disfrute el arte.

********

Our Spanish-language content is made possible in part through the support of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Houston Endowment and the Brown Foundation, Inc.

Nuestro contenido en español es posible en parte gracias al apoyo de National Endowment for the Arts, Houston Endowment y Brown Foundation, Inc.

Special thanks to Juan Romero for his help with translation.

Un agradecimiento especial a Juan Romero por su ayuda con la traducción.

