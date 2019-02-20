DMA names Nicole R. Myers Senior Curator of European Art

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has named Dr. Nicole R. Myers the new Barbara Thomas Lemmon Senior Curator of European Art. Myers previously served, for nearly three years, as DMA’s Curator of European Painting and Sculpture. Prior to that, she worked at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, MO for five years as an Associate Curator of European Painting and Sculpture, organizing such exhibitions as: Rodin: Sculptures from the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Foundation (2011), Town and Country: French Types in the 19th Century (2012), and Gérôme and the Lure of the Orient (2014). She has also worked as a curatorial researcher at The Met, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and the Saint Louis Art Museum. Myers specializes in 19th-century French painting and her doctoral thesis was on the French master Gustave Courbet.

“In her time at the DMA, Nicole has already demonstrated incredible leadership through her significant contributions to scholarship, visionary acquisitions, and compelling exhibitions that highlight the strength and breadth of the DMA’s collection,” states Agustín Arteaga, The Eugene McDermott Director of the DMA.

As the curator of European Art, Myers will take leadership of the department and continue her work in overseeing the acquisitions, exhibitions, research, and publications related to the DMA’s collection of European art, which is composed of thousands of paintings, sculptures, and works on paper dating from the 15th century to 1945.

In her time at the DMA, Myers has curated and co-curated several noteworthy exhibitions, including the forthcoming Berthe Morisot, Woman Impressionist, opening on February 24, 2019, which is the first dedicated exhibition of Morisot in the U.S. since 1987, as well as Women Artists in Europe from the Monarchy to Modernism (2018); Modernity and the City (2018); An Enduring Legacy: The Eugene and Margaret McDermott Collection of Impressionist and Modern Art (2018); and Art and Nature in the Middle Ages (2016). She is currently at work on exhibitions of Juan Gris, Vincent van Gogh, and Pablo Picasso.

Myers has also overseen a range of acquisitions for the DMA’s collection, including: The Descent from the Cross by Derick Baegert (c. 1440–c. 1509), The Salon by Emile Bernard (1890), and paintings by Adélaïde Labille-Guiard (French, 1749–1803), Eva Gonzalès (French, 1849–1883), Oscar Dominguez (Spanish, 1906–1957), and Joaquín Torres-García (Uruguayan, 1874–1949).

Says Myers of her appointment: “I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic institution as it starts an exciting new chapter under Dr. Arteaga’s direction, and I look forward to sharing groundbreaking exhibitions, research, and programming dedicated to European art in the years to come.”