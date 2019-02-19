McNay Print Fair Returns for 23rd Year

The McNay Art Museum Print Fair in San Antonio returns for its 23rd year on March 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 3 from noon to 5 p.m. The fair, held in the McNay’s Leeper Auditorium, will feature 13 dealers from across the country who will bring, showcase and have for sale thousands of prints, drawings, and watercolors.

“The Fair is a great opportunity for novice and seasoned collectors alike to hone their connoisseurship skills, get to know and learn from respected and informed dealers, and perhaps go home with a newfound treasure,” states Lyle Williams, the McNay’s Curator of Prints and Drawings.

This year’s participating dealers include:

The Annex Galleries | Santa Rosa, CA

Armstrong Fine Art | Chicago, IL

William P. Carl Fine Prints | Durham, NC

Davidson Galleries | Seattle, WA

Jan Johnson Old Master and Modern Prints | Chambly, Quebec

Dolan Maxwell | Philadelphia, PA

Paulson Fontaine Press | Berkeley, CA

Ruiz-Healy Art | San Antonio, TX

Mary Ryan Gallery | New York, NY

William Talbot | Santa Fe, NM

Tandem Press | Madison, WI

Susan Teller Gallery | New York, NY

Warnock Fine Arts | Palm Springs, CA

Admission is free with museum admission. For more info, please go here.