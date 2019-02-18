Joan Mitchell Foundation Opens Emergency Grants

The Joan Mitchell Foundation, a national organization that celebrates the life of the legendary artist Joan Mitchell by providing funding, grants, and other opportunities for visual artists, has opened up emergency grants to US-based visual artists who have suffered significant losses after natural or man-made disasters affecting a region on a broad scale. The Foundation is currently accepting applications from US visual artists affected by Hurricanes Florence, Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Michael; the 2018 California wildfires; or other events of this nature or scale.

The application requires: an itemization of loss; resumé or other supporting documents; images of work or artist website; and three professional references. The grant seeks to help artists reestablish their studio practice and cannot be used for lost or damaged artwork.

Application opened on February 4th and will be accepted on a rolling basis. Artists can apply to the Foundation for funding for up to three years after such an event. More information can be found here.