Marfa Myths Festival Announced Additions to 2019 Lineup

The annual Marfa Myths music and art festival, which this year runs from April 25 – April 29, 2019 in the small West Texas town, has announced some new additions to its lineup. In November of 2018 we reported that the upcoming event would feature more than 15 nationally known bands, and that this iteration of the festival would be the first to include a comedic act: the duo Kate Berlant & John Early.

Bands that have been added to the festival’s roster since that initial announcement include Makaya McCraven, a French-born drummer and producer who is known for his live, improvisational music that combines elements of jazz and electronica; Jess Sah Bi and Peter One, a West African duo whose multilingual 1985 album, Our Garden Needs Its Flowers, addressed injustices faced by people in the region; Josey Rebelle, a London-based DJ known for her blending of “house, techno, and disco sounds, old and new”; and Jerry Paper, a Los Angeles musician who creates laid-back pop that sounds like the convergence between lounge and elevator music.

As per usual, performances for Marfa Myths will span venues across the town, including the Marfa Studio of the Arts, the Chinati Foundation’s Arena, The Capri, and the Marfa Visitor Center, among others.

During the entire run of the festival, there will also be art events happening in Marfa, including a show by Portland-based artist Natalie Anne Howard, the festival’s 2019 artist-in-residence. One of the city’s newest large-scale installations, Stone Circle, a piece by British artist Haroon Mirza and commissioned by Ballroom Marfa, will also be open for the duration of the festival.

