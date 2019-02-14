Texas Organizations Receive National Endowment of the Arts Grants

This week, the National Endowment for the Arts announced its first round of grants for the 2019 fiscal year. Organizations from across America — including all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico — were chosen from the NEA’s applicant pool, and were given more than $27 million in funding.

Projects and organizations receiving funds in this round include applicants to the NEA’s Art Works program, which supports projects that “celebrate our creativity and cultural heritage, invite mutual respect for differing beliefs and values, and enrich humanity,” and to the organization’s Challenge America program, which is geared toward helping arts non-profits reach underserved populations.

This 2019 grant also includes 35 $25,000 Creative Writing Fellowships in poetry, which were awarded to applicants from across the US.

See below for a partial list of Texas art spaces and organizations that received funding. For a full list of all US recipients, go here.

AUSTIN

Austin Film Society: $25,000

Art Works — Media Arts

To support the presentation of several curated film and video series.

Women & Their Work: $25,000

Art Works — Visual Arts

To support a series of solo exhibitions with a focus on emerging and mid-career women artists of Texas.

FuseBox: $25,000

Art Works — Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works

To support presentations at the Fusebox Festival.

BEAUMONT

Art Museum of Southeast Texas: $10,000

Challenge America

To support a site-specific mixed-media installation by visual artist Joo Young Choi and related outreach activities.

DALLAS

Dallas Museum of Art: $55,000

Art Works — Museums

To support a traveling exhibition highlighting artist Berthe Morisot’s role as an essential figure within the Impressionist movement.

Nasher Sculpture Center: $25,000

Art Works — Museums

To support the traveling exhibition Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life and an accompanying catalogue.

Dallas VideoFest: $10,000

Art Works — Media Arts

To support VideoFest 32 and associated public programming dedicated to promoting an understanding of video as a creative visual arts medium and cultural connector.

FORT WORTH

Kimbell Art Museum (Fort Worth): $30,000

Art Works — Museums

To support the exhibition The Lure of Dresden: Bellotto at the Court of Saxony at the Kimbell Art Museum.

GALVESTON

Galveston Arts Center: $20,000

Art Works — Visual Arts

To support a series of exhibitions featuring emerging and established artists from Texas and the Gulf Coast region.

HOUSTON

Aurora Picture Show: $15,000

Art Works — Media Arts

To support a year-round moving image series featuring artists and filmmakers using interdisciplinary or unconventional approaches for the creation of media art, and related public programming.

Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature & Fine Arts: $10,000

Art Works — Literature

To support the publication and promotion of the journal Gulf Coast.

Houston Cinema Arts Society: $20,000

Art Works — Media Arts

To support the 2019 Houston Cinema Arts Festival and associated free and low-cost public programming throughout the year.

Houston Museum of African American Culture: $15,000

Art Works — Folk & Traditional Arts

To support a series of community-based programs celebrating African-American costumery, dance, music, and processions.

The Menil Collection: $35,000

Art Works — Museums

To support the The Menil Collection’s exhibition Roni Horn: When I Breathe, I Draw.

Museum of Fine Arts Houston: $30,000

Art Works — Museums

To support an exhibition featuring the work of Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890).

University of Houston (on behalf of Arte Publico Press): $20,000

Art Works — Literature

To support Arte Público Press in the publication and promotion of books of fiction.

SAN ANTONIO

Artpace: $40,000

Art Works — Visual Arts

To support City-Wide Open Studios, a public art commissioning project and professional development program.

Luminaria: $25,000

Art Works — Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works

To support the Luminaria Festival.

National Association of Latino Arts and Culture: $35,000

Art Works — Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works

To support professional development activities for arts administrators.