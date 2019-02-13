Pride Houston Launches New Art Program

Pride Houston, a 40-plus year-old LGBTQIA organization, is launching the Pride Houston Art Program to highlight Houston-based LGBTQIA+ artists. Pride Houston will select five artists to feature in its inaugural exhibit at Houston City Hall during Pride Month (June 2019).

“The mission of Pride Houston is to bring LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies together and educate the world on important issues for the community, commemorate our heritage, celebrate our culture and strive for equality,” states Lo Roberts, President of Pride Houston.

The selection committee will consist of artists, curators and members of Houston’s LGBTQIA+ community. This group includes: Eepi Chaad, Artist and Director of Community Engagement at Art League Houston; Eric Schell, Artist and LGBTQ+ Community Organizer; Jeanette Degollado, Artist; and Zach Gresham, Artist and Program Manager for Arts in Medicine at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The committee will review applications and score the work on a 50-point scale, with up to 30 points for the Art Proposal and supplemental document, 10 points for Community Involvement, and 10 points for Artistic Merit. The top five selected artists will be notified in April. Selected artists will receive an honorarium of $1,000.

The open call for applications is February 12 -March 24, 2019. Deadline to apply is midnight on March 24, 2019. The guidelines and application portal for the Pride Houston Art Program can be found here.