This and That: Writing on Beauty

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today:

Last month, a fascinating article by Ferris Jabr appeared in the New York Times Magazine. It was about beauty in the natural world, and more specifically, arguments among scientists about why beauty exists in the natural world.

The prevailing wisdom among evolutionary scientists (and among lay people) is that signifiers of beauty, like the exotic plumage of some bird species or the elaborate designs of some flowers, developed over millions of years solely as survival mechanisms that facilitated sexual reproduction. If the male bird had the brightest plumage or the prettiest song, he had to be more adept at survival, since bright colors and noises attract predators.

“Beauty is a dialogue between perceiver and perceived. Beauty is the world’s answer to the audacity of a flower. It is the way a bee spills across the lip of a yawning buttercup; it is the care with which a satin bowerbird selects a hibiscus bloom; it is the impulse to recreate water lilies with oil and canvas; it is the need to place roses on a grave.”

Well… not exactly. As poetical as Jabr’s close to the article is, beauty is not an impulse or a need. It is something that feeds an impulse or a need. Our impulse to paint water lilies itself is not beauty, or even a desire for beauty–it is a desire for attentiveness, and beauty is the hook that lures the fish. The bug light that hypnotizes us and draws us in.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan