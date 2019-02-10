Registration Now Open for the 2019 Latino Art Now! Conference in Houston

The Inter-University Program for Latino Research (IUPLR) has announced that registration is now open for the 2019 Latino Art Now! (LAN) Conference in Houston. Scheduled to officially run from April 4-6 at the University of Houston, this year’s conference is the latest in a series of gatherings put on by the program to address issues Latinx artists are facing today. Past conferences have been held in New York (2005, 2008), Los Angeles (2010), Washington, D.C. (2013), and Chicago (2016).

This year’s iteration of LAN conference is umbrellaed under the theme of “Sight Lines and Time Frames,” meaning the conference will explore (via the IUPLR’s website) “Houston’s and the nation’s vibrant contemporary art scene from the perspective that Latino art is an evolving notion traversing multiple generations and varying historical and social contexts.”

The four days of the event will include workshops, lectures, panel discussions, a keynote lecture by Mari Carmen Ramirez, the Wortham Curator of Latino American Art at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and other opportunities to meet with conference attendees.

Additionally, museums, galleries, and art spaces throughout Houston are currently in the midst of the Spring of Latino Art! This program, which runs concurrently with the 2019 LAN conference, is a four-month celebration featuring exhibitions, performances, and other events by Latinx artists.

Early registration for the LAN conference is now open. Register before March 15, 2019 to secure a discounted, early bird rate. For more information on hotel bookings and special rates during the event, please go here. To learn more about the conference, listen to Dr. Pamela Anne Quiroz, the Executive Director of the IUPLR, speak on the podcast below.