Austin Book Center Finds New Home

East Austin’s Flatbed Press longtime building was a vibrant home to presses, galleries and cultural institutions, but in a sadly familiar denouement in the hyper-growth of Austin, Flatbed lost its lease and all tenants have to move out by February. Over the last year, the tenants of Flatbed have been scrambling to find homes. Flatbed Press is moving to Southeast Austin. CAMIBArt Gallery is moving to North Austin.

Now, one of the Flatbed building tenants, Austin Book Arts Center (ABAC), has found a new home at 5501 N. Lamar, Suite 125, next to Half Price Books. ABAC, which offers workshops in letterpress printing, bookbinding, papermaking, typography, book history and design, and various arts of the book, in addition to providing access to tools and equipment used in book production through its Open Studio program, will benefit from its expansive new location which is 500 square feet larger than the Flatbed space.

ABAC will host a farewell open house at the Flatbed location (2832 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd #114, Austin, Texas 78702) this Saturday, February 9th from 10am-5pm. The event will include a showcase of work created over the past three years at ABAC’s Flatbed location and the opportunity for visitors to make their own Valentine’s Day card or book.

ABAC will begin moving to the new location the last two weeks of February, and workshops will resume on March 1. There is a 10% early-bird discount on all workshops if you sign up before March 1. More information can be found at the ABAC website, here.