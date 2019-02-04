Rainey Knudson Announces Texas-Wide Lecture Tour

by Brandon Zech February 4, 2019
0
Rainey Knudson Headshot for Glasstire.com

Rainey Knudson

Rainey Knudson will be speaking at universities and museums across Texas this spring, as a sort of farewell lecture tour in tandem with her upcoming departure from Glasstire. Best known as the publisher and founder of Glasstire, Ms. Knudson announced that she will be stepping down from the publication in 2019 to pursue other projects.

In Ms. Knudson’s new lecture, which is titled Art, Media and the Digital Dumpster Fire, she tells the story of Glasstire from its origin as a scrappy startup in 2000 to its status as a nationally known visual art journal. She touches on interesting moments in the publication’s history: brushes with libel law, scrapes with dealers and artists, and at least one death threat. She also considers how online journalism and the role of the critic have shifted over the years.

She debuted this talk in December of 2018 at the El Paso Museum of Art. Since then, six more venues across the state have been added. See below for additional details.

February 28, 2019
Lamar University, Beaumont

March 7, 2019​
Texas Tech University, Lubbock

March 19, 2019
University of Texas at San Antonio

April 2, 2019​
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

April 4, 2019​
Texas State University, San Marcos

April 9, 2019​
The University of Houston

