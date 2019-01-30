LHUCA Appoints Lindsey Maestri as Executive Director

by Hannah Dean January 30, 2019
Lindsey Maestri

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) in Lubbock recently announced that Lindsey Maestri has been appointed its new executive director. Ms. Maestri previously served as an executive director at the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah, Kentucky, and has long worked as an educator and exhibiting artist. As an artist, she often collaborates with husband and Texas Tech University sculpture professor, Cody Arnall, and the Ireland-based artist collective Expanded Draught.

Before accepting the position as LHUCA’s executive director, Ms. Maestri served as the institution’s community engagement manager and interim director. Beyond overseeing exhibition programming, Ms. Maestri hopes to continue to reach the Panhandle community through education — LHUCA’s lively programming offers workshops, tours, community lectures, artist talks, and more.

Ms. Maestri states of her appointment:

“My top priority is to continue to grow LHUCA’s reach by bringing incredible arts programming to the residents of the South Plains and beyond. As the largest arts center in a nearly 300-mile radius, I think it is our job to provide educational opportunities that help foster appreciation for the arts. I am also excited to partner with the many other amazing arts organizations that help make our city so vibrant. Community outreach is high on my list of priorities.”

LHUCA, a generously-sized 22-year old non-profit with four exhibitions areas and an auditorium, is the hub of Lubbock’s burgeoning arts district. Via LHUCA: “Our mission is to cultivate and celebrate all the arts by inspiring creativity and engaging with the community. LHUCA’s main building houses four fine art gallery spaces that are free and open to the public. Concert, dance, theatrical and film programs are held in our 159-seat Firehouse Theatre. In addition, our campus includes an education building, plaza, multipurpose building, and clay studio. Each year, over 55,000 people benefit from LHUCA’s programs and services. ”

Lubbock owes much to its arts and culture presence to the late Louise Hopkins Underwood, and her legacy continues through Lubbock’s popular First Friday Art Trail (FFAT).

 

