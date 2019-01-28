Open Call: Inaugural CASPFEST in Lubbock will be Juried by Christina Rees

The Charles Adams Studio Project, a Lubbock-based non-profit that hosts exhibitions and artist residencies, has announced a new program that will debut in April of 2019. The public event, which is called CASPFEST, is a multifaceted program rolled into two days, and includes an art exhibition sourced from a national open call, films curated by Paul Allen Hunton and Jonathan Seaborn, and music performances by Texas-based bands.

For the uninitiated, Lubbock is a city bursting with creative talent: in addition to art organizations like the Charles Adams Studio Project and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, Texas Tech University draws creative people interested in pursuing studio art. The city’s First Friday art events regularly draw thousands, and Lubbock’s abundance of space and resources allow other events — like the 2018 Texas Sculpture Symposium — to go off without a hitch.

Glasstire’s Editor-In-Chief, Christina Rees, has been brought on to jury the inaugural CASPFEST art exhibition. Prior to working at Glasstire, Rees wrote and held positions at various publications in Texas and beyond, owned a commercial gallery, and acted as a university gallery curator. In 2017, she was one of the critics awarded the first-ever national $50,000 Rabkin Prize for Arts Journalism.

CASPFEST is scheduled for April 26 and 27, 2019. Applications for the visual art portion of the event are due by 11:59 PM on March 31. See below for additional applications guidelines, via the Charles Adams Studio Project.

ELIGIBILITY

CASPFEST: National Juried Exhibition is open to artists living & working in the United States. Artists will be selected on the basis of the works entered. Works completed before 2016 should not be entered.

2D Eligibility & Medium

– Original 2D work in any media, including painting, prints, drawings, photography, mixed media, digital images, & video.

– 2D work should not exceed a framed size of 60” in the longest dimension.

– Video Work: will be projected on a loop along with other video entries in a dedicated video gallery adjacent to the 5&J Gallery.

– All work must be original, & produced within the last two years.

– The digital image of the piece submitted must be the piece delivered to CASP, if selected by the juror. NO EXCEPTIONS.

– Artists applying in this category may submit up to three JPGs, up to three videos, or a combination representing up to three different artworks.

3D Eligibility & Medium

– Original 3D work in any media. Please indicate Indoor or Outdoor.

– Indoor 3D Work: Work cannot exceed 60” x 48” x 48” or 50lbs.

– Outdoor 3D work: Free standing outdoor work must come with a proper base for installation, & the artist must complete installation.

– All work must be original, & produced within the last two years.

– The digital image of the piece submitted must be the piece delivered to CASP, if selected by the juror. NO EXCEPTIONS.

– Artists applying in this category may submit up to three JPGs, representing up to three different artworks. If artists want to submit different views, the views must be submitted within the available 2nd & 3rd image allotment.

– You may enter work created in any media, with the understanding that the Charles Adams Studio Project exhibition venue & format of events may not be able to accommodate all work. – If you have a question about whether your work can be accommodated—artwork over 50lbs., artwork exceeding five feet in any direction, artwork being installed outdoors, or artwork not installed on the walls or floor, please contact Victoria Marie Bee at art@casp-arts.org. This work will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

ENTRY FEE

There is a $25 application fee for an entry of 1-3 artworks. Application fee is nonrefundable.

AWARDS

Best In Show has the opportunity to have a solo exhibition in the 5&J Gallery during the 2020 season. Cash Prizes to also be presented April 26, 2019 at 8:30 PM.