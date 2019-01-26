Crow Family Donates $23 Million & Entire Art Collection to UTD

Yesterday, the Crow family announced that it will donate its entire collection of art and artifacts to the The University of Texas at Dallas (UTD). This comes as the Crow Museum of Asian Art, which was opened by the family in 1998 to display its collection, has moved to become financially independent from the family.

While everything from the family is being donated to UTD as a part of this gift, the Crow Museum, which is situated just across from the Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Center in the city’s museum district, will remain open.

Along with the Crow family’s donation of art comes $23 million in supporting funds. Using that money, UTD plans to open a second museum on the university’s campus, expanding the number of artworks and artifacts from the collection that will be on view. By having a second location that’s immediately accessible to students, the Crow family hopes to expand the knowledge and appreciation of Asian art. Trammell S. Crow, who is the son of the museum’s founders, commented on this goal:

“It is our hope that the museum will continue to create global awareness and conversation through the power of the collection and its programs and reach new audiences both among UT Dallas students and the broader North Texas community.”

Having artworks and research materials immediately accessible to students (the collection includes more than 1,000 works and over 12,000 books, catalogs, and journals) will also expand the scope and research draw of UTD’s Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History. UTD’s president, Dr. Richard Benson, says that the Crow family’s gift, along with a recent donation of Swiss art from the Barrett Collection, “will provide deep and wide resources for research and teaching in the arts.”

More details on the Crow family’s donation can be found here.