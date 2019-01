We had a great night Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Space HTX in Houston, celebrating San Antonio artists. Many thanks to our chairs, Marita & JB Fairbanks, Eleanor & Dan Gilbane, and Shannon Hall & Marcus Sloan, to all the auction artists, to performer Ada Vox for bringing down the house, and to everyone who came out and helped raise $150,000 in support of independent arts journalism in Texas!