Houston Meet-Up Hopes to Spark Conversations About the Arts

If you’re part of an arts organization, an independent artist, or just someone who feels they have something to offer Houston’s art community, there’s an event coming up that might just be up your alley: the Common Field Houston Meet-Up, which is organized locally by Art League Houston, Aurora Picture Show, DiverseWorks, the Galveston Arts Center, Project Row Houses, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 7:30 to 10 PM at Aurora.

A program of Common Field, a non-profit designed to help connect visual arts organizations and art-adjacent community members across the US, the Houston meet-up is just one segment of the organization’s mission. Common Field also hosts national meetings, acts as an advocate for the arts, and has a website that collects job openings, grant opportunities, and resources for artists.

One of Common Field’s strengths seems to be in its realization that all art communities face specific challenges that need to be dealt with at the local level. With that in mind, Common Field describes the Houston meet-up as a way to get the city’s stakeholders in conversation with one another:

“The goals of the Meet-Up are to identify and connect the Houston artist organization field; talk about our opportunities and challenges, what we need, and what role Common Field might play to amplify our work and ideas; share and identify if and how we are sharing resources with each other; encourage agency, inject energy and discuss the local field; and learn about Common Field, the upcoming April 25 – 28, 2019 Philadelphia Convening and opportunities for support.”

The event is free and open to all. See a schedule of the evening below.

7:30 – 8:00 PM: Reception and Idea Sharing

8:00 – 8:15 PM: Welcome and Introductions

8:15 – 9:45 PM: Group Conversation

9:45 – 10:00 PM: Mix