UH Special Collections Receives Mydolls Archive

The women-led group who brought you the experimental post-punk band Mydolls have donated its archive to the University of Houston Libraries Special Collections, reports the UH Libraries News. The new acquisition features correspondence, fliers, posters, photographs, ephemera, magazines, news clippings, cassettes, vinyl records, and master tapes.

Those who were young and adventurous in the Texas eighties know who the Mydolls are. Those who saw the 1984 Wim Wenders film Paris, Texas know who the Mydolls are. Those who read the Glasstire article “Paris…Texas” by Peter Lucas know who the Mydolls are. Those who discovered them when they reformed in 2008 know who the Mydolls are. (They formed in 1978 and disbanded in 1986.} The Mydolls are Linda Younger on guitar and vocals, Dianna Ray on bass and vocals, Trish Herrera on guitar and vocals, and George Reyes on drums and vocals. The Mydolls are so ingrained in that era of Houston history and the history of the overall national punk rock scene that they are now part of a major university library collection.

For questions about the materials in the UH collection or to request access, contact Mary Manning. To watch a great (but long) interview with the Mydolls when they spoke at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston a couple of years ago, go here. To see what they are doing now, catch them at Dan Electro’s Guitar Bar next weekend. For now, here is a song from back in the day.