Preview the Art Auction for Glasstire’s 2019 Fundraising Party in Houston

This year, Glasstire’s fundraiser is celebrating the artists and institutions that make San Antonio a hub for creativity in Texas. From smaller, artist-run spaces like Fl!ght Gallery and Sala Diaz, to museums like the San Antonio Museum of Art and the McNay, the city is always abuzz with strong individuals letting their voices be heard.

The 2019 Glasstire Party is scheduled for January 18 at The Space HTX, a new event space on Commerce Street in Houston’s East End, but you can preview the art auction at Sloan/Hall in Houston (2620 Westheimer Rd) from 2-8 pm on Wednesday, January 9, with drinks and bites from 6-8 pm. Featuring a selection of works from the auction, this is your chance to see some of the pieces Glasstire handpicked to bring to Houston.

More information on the Glasstire Party and auction preview, including ticket purchasing, can be found here.

And in alignment with Glasstire’s mission of connecting the vast areas of the lone star state, our 2019 party will bring some of these San Antonio-based artists to Houston though our art auction. Featuring 30 artists, some of whom have recently shown in Houston and some of whom haven’t has as much of a presence in the city, the auction includes works by both younger and older artists who are central to the San Antonio art scene.

The 2019 Glasstire party is chaired by Marita and JB Fairbanks, Eleanor and Dan Gilbane, and Shannon Hall and Marcus Sloan. In addition to food, drinks, and dancing, the event will feature a performance by San Antonio’s own Ada Vox, a drag queen who was a top ten finalist on the 2018 season of American Idol. Buy tickets for the event here.

Artists participating in Glasstire’s 2019 auction include:

Jesse Amado

Ricky Armendariz

Linda Arredondo

Christie Blizard

Margarita Cabrera

Jimmy James Canales

Nate Cassie

Margaret Craig

Jeffrey Dell

Joey Fauerso

Ana Fernandez

Sarah Fox

Megan Harrison

Susan Oliver Heard

Charlie Kitchen

Leigh Anne Lester

Ken Little

Michael Menchaca

Amada Miller

Kelly O’Connor

Cruz Ortiz

Justin Parr

Katie Pell

Louie Preciado

Chuck Ramirez

Daniel Rios Rodriguez

Anthony Rundblade

Chris Sauter

Hills Snyder

Gary Sweeney

Michael Velliquette