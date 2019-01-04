Austin’s Art in Public Places Now Accepting Applications for Public Art Projects

Austin’s Art in Public Places, the city’s program responsible for commissioning and managing public art around Austin, currently has myriad open calls for temporary and permanent artworks. The program, which has been around since 1985, oversees the city’s ordinance that 2% of a building or improvement project’s budget go towards art. Although many airports, universities, and other cities now have similar budget guidelines about including art in building projects, Austin was the “first municipality in Texas to make a commitment to include works of art in construction projects.”

See a list of available open calls below. To apply, or to find out more information, go here. Artists interested in the open calls can attend upcoming informational meetings hosted by Art in Public Places

Open Call: Montopolis Recreation and Community Center

Details: Four artwork opportunities are available to artists who have a connection to the Montopolis neighborhood. Selected artists will work with Fidencio Duran for training. Past public art experience or a degree is not required.

Budgets Details: Exterior sculpture – $90,000; Exterior fire stairwell wall – $70,000; Exterior window shade screens – $40,000; Interior lobby wall – $40,000.

Application Period: Call open December 20 to February 21, 2019.

Information Meeting: Jan 19, 12:00-1:30 pm, African American Cultural Heritage Facility, 912 E 11th St.

Open Call: Rosewood Neighborhood Park

Details: Exciting things are happening at Rosewood Neighborhood Park! AIPP seeks a local artist or team to create an integrated artwork on or near the exterior of a new bathhouse structure adjacent to the pool. Artists with a connection to the Rosewood neighborhood are encouraged to apply.

Budgets Details: $44,000.

Application Period: Call open December 20 to February 14, 2019.

Information Meeting: Jan 14, 6:00-7:30 pm, Carver Museum and Library, 1161 Angelina St. Room #1

Open Call: East 51st Street Streetscape

Details: Create an integrated artwork into the overall design of the streetscape, extending from I-35 to Berkman Drive on the north and south sides of E. 51st Street in Districts 4 and 9.

Budgets Details: $48,000.

Application Period: Local Request-for-Qualifications open January 8 to March 7, 2019.

Information Meeting: Jan 26 1:30-3:00 pm, Windsor Park Library, 5833 Westminster Dr. Room #1

Open Call: St. John Pocket Park

Details: Located in District 4, this opportunity is open to a range of ideas to be proposed by the selected artist.

Budgets Details: $30,000.

Application Period: Local Request-for-Qualifications open January 8 to March 7, 2019.

Information Meeting: Jan 23, 6:00- 8:00 pm, St. John Community Center, 7300 Blessing Ave.

Open Call: TEMPO 2019

Details: Now in it’s sixth year, 6 to 7 proposals will be selected for artworks at library branches. Artworks will be re-installed in Edward Rendon Sr. Park for East Austin Studio Tours.

Budgets Details: Budgets up to $10,000.

Application Period: Local Request-for-Proposals open January 15 to March 14, 2019.

Information Meeting: Feb 2 2:00-3:45pm, Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove Blvd. Room #1

Open Call: TEMPO 2D 2019

Details: Back for it’s second year, murals or 2-dimensional artworks will be selected for 10 sites around Austin, one in each Council District.

Budgets Details: Budgets range from $2000 to $7,000.

Application Period: Local Request-for-Qualifications open March 5 to April 25, 2019.