Eight Artists Selected for 2019 Crit Group Program in Austin

by Brandon Zech December 21, 2018
The Contemporary Austin Crit Group Program for Austin Texas artists

The Contemporary Austin, which brings work by national and international contemporary artists to Austin, Texas, announced this week that eight artists have been selected for its 2019 Crit Group Program. Open to those living in Travis County, the free program is one way the museum directly engages with artists in the city’s local scene.

In addition to monthly meetings, which are MFA-style critiques with the group’s members, Crit Group offers participating artists time to talk and think about their work alongside Austin art leaders. The program includes lessons on professional development that cover many topics artists usually have to figure out themselves, including “writing an effective artist’s statement, applying for grants and residencies, marketing your work, public speaking, sustaining a holistic creative life, and more.”

At the end of the program, which runs from January to September of 2019, the participating artists have show at Austin’s grayDUCK Gallery.

The artists for the 2019 Crit Group Program were chosen by the program’s three co-leaders: artist Sterling Allen, former Blanton Museum of Art curator Annette DiMeo Carlozzi, and Andrea Mellard, The Contemporary Austin’s director of public programs and community engagement.

Selected artists for the 2019 Crit Group include:
Veronica Ceci
Madeline Irvine
Paloma Mayorga
Virginia Lee Montgomery
Michael Muelhaupt
Manik Raj Nakra
Matthew Steinke
Jenn Wilson

The 2019 Crit Group Program exhibition is scheduled to run July 27 through August 25, 2019 at grayDUCK Gallery.

