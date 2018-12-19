Mayor’s Art Scholarship Returns to Houston with More Money

Since 2014, Houston Arts Partners, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and the Mayor’s Office of Education have awarded $19,250 for a citywide student art competition to artists in grades 11 and 12. The Houston Arts Partners and the City of Houston coordinate this scholarship together. Mayor Sylvester Turner has increased the value of the total scholarship amount to more than double from previous years. For rules and applications, go here. The deadline is March 25. This year, the scholarship winners will receive the following amounts:

Seniors’ Prize Levels:

First Place: $5,000.00

Second Place: $3,000.00

Third Place: $2000.00

Juniors’ Prize Levels:

First Place: $1,000.00

Second Place: $1,000.00

Third Place: $1,000.00

It’s no Guggenheim Fellowship, but it’s a lot of money for the Mayor to hand out to young, budding artists.

An art teacher applauds the competition:

My students were inspired by the experience; their parents were beaming with pride. I feel it is always good to expand their realm of possibilities. The Mayor’s Art Scholarship Contest does just that. Your team has done an excellent job communicating, disseminating information and answering all of our questions in a timely manner. So, on behalf of myself and my students at Booker T. Washington, we congratulate you on a job well done!

– Maya Imani Watson, Art Teacher & Yearbook Coordinator

Booker T. Washington High School, Houston ISD

The Houston Arts Partners explain the program:

Purpose

The annual Mayor’s Art Scholarship Houston competition fosters collaboration among Houston-area high school fine arts departments and recognizes excellence in student art, which expresses cultural identities and features of life in Houston area neighborhoods.

Provide a forum for self-expression and creative thinking in neighborhoods.

Recognize achievement and excellence in visual arts among high school students in the city.

Foster art as a means to strengthen relationships amongst students, communities and higher education.

Thanks to Mayor Turner and his partnering organizations for recognizing the importance of encouraging young artists!