Blanton’s Curator Emerita Francesca Consagra Has Died

by Paula Newton December 17, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Francesca Consagra, Blanton’s Curator Emerita

The Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas (UT) has announced that Francesca Consagra, Curator Emerita at the Blanton, has passed away. Consagra was senior curator of prints and drawings and European paintings at the Blanton from 2012 to 2016.

“Francesca was an eminently thoughtful curator, scholar, and thinker,” said Simone Wicha, Blanton Museum of Art director. “Raised in an artistic family, Francesca understood the power of art to enrich lives. Her work throughout her career, which touched topics as varied as Rembrandt’s prints, botanical illustrations, Indian and Buddhist art, and contemporary German drawings, brought light and meaning to both objects and visitors. She was beloved by the Blanton staff, and will be deeply missed.”

At the Blanton, Consagra made key acquisitions to the museum’s encyclopedic collection of prints and drawings and organized critically acclaimed exhibitions such as Luminous: 50 Years of Collecting Prints & Drawings at the Blanton and Portraits During the Reign of George III, as well as engaging visitor favorites such as the 2014 exhibition In the Company of Cats and Dogs. The Austin Chronicle wrote: “Sure, ‘In the Company of Cats and Dogs’ is zoological and historical but, when it comes down to it, it’s a fun exhibition that gives us an opportunity to see and experience the world through thoroughly different eyes.”

Attuned to both civic and university communities, she forged strong connections on the UT campus, growing visitorship to the print study room to more than 2,500 annually. She also planned the reinstallation for the Blanton’s collections of prints and drawings and European paintings to reinvigorate the gallery experience and enhance visitors’ understanding of the works on view.

Prior to her tenure at the Blanton, Consagra was the senior curator at The Pulitzer Foundation for the Arts in St. Louis; the curator and head of the Department of Prints, Drawings and Photographs at the St. Louis Art Museum; curator of prints and drawings at the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center; and lecturer in the art department at Vassar College.

Below is a short interview with Consagra about the process of curating In the Company of Cats and Dogs.

0 comment

You may also like

Blanton Docent Raises Funds to Add African American...

January 3, 2017

Hubbard / Birchler in Conversation This Thursday in...

September 5, 2017

Online Chinati Weekend: Smart Stuff to Stream Live...

October 11, 2013

From the Page to the Street: Latin American...

August 12, 2018

Top Five October 15, 2015

October 15, 2015

Art Apps: the Blanton and LACMA on Snapchat!

September 5, 2014

Austin’s Blanton Museum Launches Music Residency Program

July 16, 2017

This Week’s Museum-Hopping for Some Great Artist/Writer Talks

January 20, 2016

Skip the Malls! Buy Some Art!

November 17, 2015

Top Five February 18, 2016

February 18, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: