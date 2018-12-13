Top Five: December 13, 2018

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a show that’s perfect for Austin, the re-emergence of a Marfa-based artist in Dallas, and a group show in Houston that has Zech’s number.

1.1. Olaniyi Akindiya (Akirash): Ara Oru Kinkin (Masquerades Mythology)

Lawndale Art Center (Houston)

December 7 – March 3, 2019

“Ara Oru Kinkin (Masquerades Mythology) features masquerade costumes and masks from traditional materials, incorporating symbols and patterns from cultures around the world in celebrations of the Egungun Masquerade festival, which is celebrated by adherents of the traditional religion in Southwest Nigeria.”

1.2. Fold In

Lawndale Art Center (Houston)

December 7 – March 3, 2019

“Fold In brings together Kristen Cochran of Dallas and Katy Heinlein and Marcelyn McNeil of Houston who share an affinity for quiet, coyly emoting, almost non-objective abstraction that sensually explores pictorial and actual space.”

1.3. Antonius Bui: yêu em dài lâu (me love you long time)

Lawndale Art Center (Houston)

December 7 – March 3, 2019

“yêu em dài lâu (me love you long time) features a new series of life-size, hand-cut paper portraits that celebrate Queer AAPIs (Asian American Pacific Islanders) in the artist’s life.”

1.4. Ryan Hawk: Sweet Surrender

Lawndale Art Center (Houston)

December 7 – March 3, 2019

“Sweet Surrender, an exhibition of new work by artist Ryan Hawk, scrutinizes traditional representations of masculinity and power through narratives of horror, tragedy, and humor.”

2. The Art of Found Objects: Enigma Variations

Art Museum of Southeast Texas (Beaumont)

December 8 – March 3, 2019

Reception December 14, 6-8PM

“This exhibition focuses on artists currently (or formerly) working in Texas that all create art with found materials. Artists Steve Brudniak (Austin), Marilyn Lanfear (San Antonio), Angelica Paez (Houston), Ward Sanders (Lytle) and Kelly Sears (Boulder, Colorado) will be featured as the focus of the exhibition and will each have numerous works in the exhibition. They will be joined by other well-known Texas artists that often explore creating art with found objects, including: Charles A. A. Dellschau, Forrest Bess, Felix “Fox” Harris, Jesse Lott, David McManaway, Maudee Carron, Clyde Connell, Bert Long, Mary McCleary, Dario Robleto, Vernon Fisher, Trenton Doyle Hancock and Jonathan Rosenstein.”

3. Common Ground

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston)

October 26 – December 20

Common Ground is an exhibition featuring works by León Ferrari, Gego, Liliana Porter, Magdalena Fernández, Gustavo Diaz, Jorge Macchi, and Fernando Brice.

4.1. Jeff Gibbons: Noodle in the Wind

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

December 1 – January 5, 2019

A solo show by Dallas artist Jeff Gibbons. “Tenacious in his use of cast off objects, Gibbons coaxes the thread from the threadbare, and offers as the artist states, ‘a freeze frame of some place I’m in or have been.’”

4.2. Michael Roch: Roman Candle

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

December 1 – January 5, 2019

A show of paintings by Marfa-based artist Michael Roch. In his new work, “Roch continues to juxtapose comic animal imagery against formal constructions though through color, shape and pattern,”

5. ROHIT RECORDS

Link & Pin (Austin)

November 30 – December 23

A show by Rohitash Rao. A real record store featuring album covers and posters for fake bands, with real bands playing the fake bands’ songs.