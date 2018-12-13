Top Five: December 13, 2018

by Glasstire December 13, 2018
Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a show that’s perfect for Austin, the re-emergence of a Marfa-based artist in Dallas, and a group show in Houston that has Zech’s number.

 

Olaniyi Akindiya (Akirash)- Ara Oru Kinkin (Masquerades Mythology) Lawndale Art Center Houston Texas

1.1. Olaniyi Akindiya (Akirash): Ara Oru Kinkin (Masquerades Mythology)
Lawndale Art Center (Houston)
December 7 – March 3, 2019

Ara Oru Kinkin (Masquerades Mythology) features masquerade costumes and masks from traditional materials, incorporating symbols and patterns from cultures around the world in celebrations of the Egungun Masquerade festival, which is celebrated by adherents of the traditional religion in Southwest Nigeria.”

 

Kristen Cochran, Katy Heinlein, and Marcelyn McNeil Fold In Lawndale Art Center exhibition in Houston

1.2. Fold In
Lawndale Art Center (Houston)
December 7 – March 3, 2019

Fold In brings together Kristen Cochran of Dallas and Katy Heinlein and Marcelyn McNeil of Houston who share an affinity for quiet, coyly emoting, almost non-objective abstraction that sensually explores pictorial and actual space.”

 

Antonius Bui yêu em dài lâu (me love you long time) Lawndale Art Center Houston Texas

1.3. Antonius Bui: yêu em dài lâu (me love you long time)
Lawndale Art Center (Houston)
December 7 – March 3, 2019

yêu em dài lâu (me love you long time) features a new series of life-size, hand-cut paper portraits that celebrate Queer AAPIs (Asian American Pacific Islanders) in the artist’s life.”

 

Houston artist Ryan Hawk- Sweet Surrender

1.4. Ryan Hawk: Sweet Surrender
Lawndale Art Center (Houston)
December 7 – March 3, 2019

Sweet Surrender, an exhibition of new work by artist Ryan Hawk, scrutinizes traditional representations of masculinity and power through narratives of horror, tragedy, and humor.”

 

The Art of Found Objects- Enigma Variations Art Museum of Southeast Texas in Beaumont

2. The Art of Found Objects: Enigma Variations
Art Museum of Southeast Texas (Beaumont)
December 8 – March 3, 2019
Reception December 14, 6-8PM

“This exhibition focuses on artists currently (or formerly) working in Texas that all create art with found materials. Artists Steve Brudniak (Austin), Marilyn Lanfear (San Antonio), Angelica Paez (Houston), Ward Sanders (Lytle) and Kelly Sears (Boulder, Colorado) will be featured as the focus of the exhibition and will each have numerous works in the exhibition. They will be joined by other well-known Texas artists that often explore creating art with found objects, including: Charles A. A. Dellschau, Forrest Bess, Felix “Fox” Harris, Jesse Lott, David McManaway, Maudee Carron, Clyde Connell, Bert Long, Mary McCleary, Dario Robleto, Vernon Fisher, Trenton Doyle Hancock and Jonathan Rosenstein.”

 

Common Ground art show at Sicardi Gallery Latinx and Latin art in Houston

3. Common Ground
Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston)
October 26 – December 20

Common Ground is an exhibition featuring works by León Ferrari, Gego, Liliana Porter, Magdalena Fernández, Gustavo Diaz, Jorge Macchi, and Fernando Brice.

 

Dallas artist Jeff Gibbons- Noodle in the Wind at Conduit Gallery

4.1. Jeff Gibbons: Noodle in the Wind
Conduit Gallery (Dallas)
December 1 – January 5, 2019

A solo show by Dallas artist Jeff Gibbons. “Tenacious in his use of cast off objects, Gibbons coaxes the thread from the threadbare, and offers as the artist states, ‘a freeze frame of some place I’m in or have been.’”

 

Marfa artist Michael Roch- Roman Candle at Conduit Gallery in Dallas Texas

4.2. Michael Roch: Roman Candle
Conduit Gallery (Dallas)
December 1 – January 5, 2019

A show of paintings by Marfa-based artist Michael Roch. In his new work, “Roch continues to juxtapose comic animal imagery against formal constructions though through color, shape and pattern,”

 

ROHIT RECORDS

5. ROHIT RECORDS
Link & Pin (Austin)
November 30 – December 23

A show by Rohitash Rao. A real record store featuring album covers and posters for fake bands, with real bands playing the fake bands’ songs.

