SMU DataArts Gets Two New Research Fellows

SMU DataArts, a program out of Southern Methodist University in Dallas that conducts research on arts and culture institutions, has announced that it recently brought on two fellows to aid in the organization’s collection and interpretation of data: Michael Braun, associate professor of marketing and Corrigan Research Professor at SMU’s Cox School of Business, and Dr. Daniel M. Cable, professor of organizational behavior at London Business School. In their one-year appointment as SMU DataArts’ Donna Wilhelm Research Fellows, Dr. Braun and Dr. Cable are looking at two different sets of data — in a press release, SMU DataArts described each researchers’ prerogative:

“Dr. Cable, who began his fellowship in August, is working with the SMU DataArts research team on the connection between workforce diversity, perceptions of well-being related to work, perceptions of psychological safety at work, and organizational performance. Dr. Braun, who began his fellowship in October, is working with the team to examine two topics: the impact of tax-law changes on charitable contributions, and customer relationship management strategies in the nonprofit arts field.”

In past years, SMU DataArts has conducted research and released papers and studies looking at the distribution of grant money from the National Endowment for the Arts; the challenges faced by culturally specific organizations; the vibrancy of the arts in more then 900 communities; and how arts organizations invest in their communities and missions.

Currently, as Glasstire previously reported in a story about the funding of Latinx organizations in Houston, SMU DataArts is working on a new study about the arts in Houston. Zannie Giraud Voss, the program’s director, told Glasstire more about this upcoming report:

“[The study] will provide an analysis of the demographic composition of both audiences and the workforce of arts and culture organizations in greater Houston, along with a comparison of how those characteristics mirror the population as a whole. It will report on demographic composition by a variety of factors such as role within the organization, employee age, and budget size.”

The Wilhelm fellowship at SMU DataArts is made possible through a $500,000 grant from Dallas philanthropist and civic leader Donna Wilhelm, and also by subsequent funds from the community matching Wilhelm’s commitment.