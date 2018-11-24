Support Your Local Art Institutions on Museum Store Sunday

Sunday, November 25, 2018 marks Museum Store Sunday, an annual event that encourages holiday shoppers and art patrons to visit their favorite local museums to purchase holiday gifts, souvenirs, art objects, books, jewelry, toys, and more.

Managed by the Washington, D.C.-based Museum Store Association, the event is open to all museum stores and non-profit venues located in cultural institutions, including: “…zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, historic sites, and other unique cultural institutions in the United States and internationally.”

Glasstire is of course familiar with the unique experience that museum stores offer shoppers. In 2017, we made a video (watch it below) of our favorite museum gift shops in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, and beyond. From a curated selection of books, to artist-made goods, to expertly crafted housewares and jewelry, Texas museums and non-profits offer some fantastic gift items. To top off that experience on Museum Store Sunday, museums across the state offer discounts and special gifts and deals for the holiday.

See a list of Museum Store Sunday participating shops here. A few Texas museums offering shoppers special deals are listed below.

McNay Art Museum, San Antonio

The McNay’s museum store opens at 11AM with free coffee and sweets. The first 25 shoppers through the door will receive a gift, and the museum will also have a special limited edition of prints by artist Michael Menchaca available for purchase. McNay members receive 20% off of their purchase, and non-members receive 10% off.

Various Museum Stores in Austin

The Austin Museum Store Collective has announced that ten of the city’s museums will be participating in the event, with some, like the Blanton Museum of Art’s shop and the Texas Capitol Gift Shop offering 25% off of select purchases.

Sam Houston Memorial Museum, Huntsville

The Wigwam Neosho Museum Store at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum in Huntsville will offer free punch and cookies and 25% off of all purchases. The first 25 shoppers will also receive a free gift.