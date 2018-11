1 week ago

On view this fall at @crafthouston ➝ "CraftTexas 2018" showcases outstanding contemporary craft by Texas artists. Juried by Jennifer Scanlan, Curatorial and Exhibitions Director at Oklahoma Contemporary, the show features 50 works by 36 artists and includes sculpture, jewelry, furniture, and other objects, with a strong emphasis on cutting-edge works. Learn more at https://www.crafthouston.org/exhibition/ctx18/. #CraftHouston