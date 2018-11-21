It’s Thanksgiving. Where are the Parades?

by Paula Newton November 21, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Bill Davenport’s giant ball of yarn with some kittens at the 2015 parade

In 2013, Houston’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was almost cancelled after more than six decades, as Glasstire reported in “Thanksgiving Saved by Houston Artists, the Mayor’s Office, and Skateboarding Vegetables!” Leave it to artists to save the day at the last minute. So, this year, Houston will hold its 69thAnnual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. It may not be quite as goofy as the floats they made for the 2013 parade, but the list of participants includes a roller derby and a truck full of undies. It starts tomorrow at 9am. For the full parade route, go here.

Tripstodiscover.com has a list of parades throughout Texas. Although Houston holds the largest Thanksgiving Day parade that occurs in the Lone Star State, the list includes El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio (floating down the River Walk), and Austin (Chuy’s Children Giving to Children Parade occurs in Austin the weekend before Thanksgiving by collecting toys to donate, since this parade raises money for “Operation Blue Santa,” a non-profit organization that provides toys to children in need in the Austin area.)

Smaller towns post lists of which stores, government offices, and restaurants are closed and which restaurants are open to serve turkey dinner. You’ve got to eat, right? You will eat.

0 comment

You may also like

Idea Fund Announces New Grantees

December 8, 2017

2011 Fall Preview

September 6, 2011

Out of this World: UFO and Space Art

August 22, 2016

Bill Davenport to step down as editor of...

April 17, 2015

Bill Davenport to Recreate Giant Mushroom Forest

June 9, 2016

Houston! Learn How to Rehab Your House With...

December 21, 2017

Archive: Painting on My Planet/The Top Ten Painters...

January 1, 2016

Houston Finalists Named for Sixth Round of Artadia...

October 8, 2012

Giant Yarn Balls and Turkey Calls: Houston’s Thanksgiving...

November 27, 2015

Your A-Game Guide to the Dallas Art Fair

April 6, 2014

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: