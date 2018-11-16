Dallas Shows Off Big Art in Arts/Business Area

Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and High Street Residential have officially unveiled an art collection permanently installed at Park District, a 2-tower, mixed-use development positioned in Downtown Dallas. At the intersection of the Arts District, Uptown and Klyde Warren Park, there are now some works by some big-name international artists.

The Park District art collection was curated in collaboration with Houston art advisory firm, Kinzelman Art Consulting and includes four works of art by significant national and international artists including Danish-Icelandic conceptual artist Olafur Eliasson, British multidisciplinary artist Billy Childish, and American painter and printmaker Jennifer Bartlett. In the center of the plaza, a commissioned artwork, Twist, a mirror-polished stainless steel and Bavarian granite sculpture. was created by Dallas-based duo Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin.

Internationally known for his immersive art installations, Eliasson’s wall-based sculpture The Breathing Moon is fabricated of 24 crystal spheres that encourages viewer interaction and investigation. His largest paintings to date, Billy Childish created Cypress Trees and Cypress Swamp specifically for Park District. Both paintings skillfully illustrate Childish’s signature fluid and gestural painting technique. New York based artist Jennifer Bartlett’s Amagansett Diptych combines abstraction and representation in her epic sky painting.

Julie Kinzelman, Principal of Kinzelman Art Consulting, said, “Interacting with fine art outside of the traditional walls of a gallery or museum often lends a more personal and relatable engagement. As such, Trammell Crow Company and High Street Residential are dedicated to this visionary approach by thoughtfully infusing unique works of art within the context of the newly completed and sophisticated, Park District Development. Through the works of art by world-class artists Olafur Eliasson, Billy Childish and Jennifer Bartlett we feel that Park District offers a unique opportunity for the tenants and the public to explore art that is at once inspiring and experiential.”

With big money, a little imagination, and a good art consultant, the Dallas public can wander through this collection any time it wants.