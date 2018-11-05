There Is No Such Thing As Not Voting

by Glasstire November 5, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
dr-seuss-america-first-cartoon-1941

In 1941, Dr. Seuss commented on the “America First” movement, which resisted American involvement in World War II.

 

“If you are bored and disgusted by politics and don’t bother to vote, you are in effect voting for the entrenched Establishments of the two major parties, who please rest assured are not dumb, and who are keenly aware that it is in their interests to keep you disgusted and bored and cynical and to give you every possible reason to stay at home doing one-hitters and watching MTV on primary day. By all means stay home if you want, but don’t bullshit yourself that you’re not voting. In reality, there is no such thing as not voting: you either vote by voting, or you vote by staying home and tacitly doubling the value of some Diehard’s vote.”

David Foster Wallace

Contact your candidate’s office right now and help get out the vote. And be sure to vote yourself.

 

 

0 comment

You may also like

Houston, We Need To Vote On This Flood...

August 19, 2018

Laura Lark Loves You #5: Nagging Back Pain?

September 5, 2012

Green Eggs and CAMH

December 4, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: