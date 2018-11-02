Painting Isn’t Dead, It’s Coming to Texas

by Paula Newton November 2, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Jonas Wood, Wood Grain Pot with Night Bloom (detail)

“From today, painting is dead,” the academic painter Paul Delaroche is purported to have said after seeing a daguerreotype for the first time. But it just won’t die and the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) and The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) are bringing it to Texas.

The DMA will present the first major solo museum exhibition of work by American painter Jonas Wood. Bringing together approximately 35 works across 13 years of Wood’s career, the exhibition Jonas Wood traces the artist’s fascination with psychology, memory, and the self to shed light on a practice that is both “deeply personal and universal,” an objective every new painter strives for and few accomplish.

Jonas Wood will be on view at the DMA from March 24, 2019 through July 14, 2019. Known for his colorful and compressed depictions of the people, places, and things that populate his daily life, Los Angeles-based painter Jonas Wood (b. 1977, Boston) creates works that have clear traces of his biography in both form and content. Wood’s grandfather was an amateur painter whose personal collection of art included works by notable modernists such as Alexander Calder, Robert Motherwell, and Helen Frankenthaler. These artists, in addition to other modern masters ranging from Henri Matisse to David Hockney, have inspired Wood’s signature use of playful geometries, bold colors, and a distinct graphic style. Wood’s family members are recurrent characters in his paintings, as are the ceramics produced by his wife, artist Shio Kusaka, stressing the importance of familial dynamics in shaping identity, a notion central to his approach.

“Jonas Wood makes us reconsider the everyday. At once autobiographical and widely relevant, representational and abstract, his innovative approach to form provides a wealth of meaning that resonates with contemporary audiences who have been primed by digital culture,” said Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, The Nancy and Tim Hanley Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at the DMA.

Vincent van Gogh, A Pair of Leather Clog

Perhaps the most famous and popular painter of everyday life is Van Gogh. Also opening in March, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) will present Vincent  van Gogh:  His  Life in  Art.  The exhibition explores  the artist  through  rarely loaned  paintings  and drawings  from  throughout the  decade  of his  career.

Go see some paintings!

0 comment

You may also like

Loving Vincent Comes to Houston for the Holidays

December 18, 2017

Out of this World: UFO and Space Art

August 22, 2016

Guggenheim Gives Curatorial Suggestions to the White House

January 26, 2018

Learn to Paint Like Van Gogh! Or Watch...

May 31, 2016

Van Gogh’s Missing Ear Now on Display

June 4, 2014

The Art World Moves to Big and Small...

November 28, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: