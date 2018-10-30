Last Chance to Shop at Houston’s WHAM

After more than a decade, the Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM) in Houston will hold its 13th annual and final artist sale. Developed by Fresh Arts and held at Winter Street Studios, WHAM has grown into a grassroots initiative event that has generated over $1 million in sales for the Houston arts community with more than 600 artists participating in the exposure-boosting event.
This year’s WHAM marks the final installation of the event as Fresh Arts shifts focus to provide a deeper level of support for artists through new programs such as an annual Artist Summit, which will provide skill-building tailored to the evolution of the local arts economy. WHAM has held a special place in the creative Houston community for many reasons, not least of which is the diversity of art disciplines showcased, from painters to poetry buskers and everything in between.
“I’ve had the opportunity to grow alongside Fresh Arts over the last several years and have witnessed first-hand how WHAM has opened doors for artists who are just starting to build their careers,” said Angela Carranza, Fresh Arts Programs and Services Manager. “I’m always impressed by the connections made and the creative momentum generated after WHAM. It’s exciting to see artists grow and thrive as entrepreneurs after trying out an arts market like WHAM for the first time.”
Some of the artists featured at WHAM will be Michael Leanes Design (furniture), Claire Drennan Knits (textiles), Studio Leep (sculpture), Kathrine Zeren (mens fashion & home goods), Domestic Papers (paper goods), Outspoken Bean (poetry). Jewelry artisans will include Modern Artifacts, fLuxe Jewelry, Cindy Schulze, Brenda Grands Jewelry, and Panache by B. There will also be fine artists such as Angela Fabbri, Tony Parana, Lenora Palacios, Joel Anderson, and Rene Victor. Houston artist and former Glasstire editor Bill Davenport will also present a small-scale version of his Heights shop, Bill’s Junk. It really is a nice mashup of craft and fine arts.
This all takes place on Friday, November 16, 2018 with a kick-off with an “Ugly Sweater” themed preview party and happy hour from 6PM to 10 PM. Guests can purchase tickets to access early shopping, an open bar, light bites and festive live entertainment. WHAM will be free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, November 17 and 18, from 11AM to 8PM and 11AM to 4PM, respectively.
Now is your chance to buy several years of holiday gifts!