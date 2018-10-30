Last Chance to Shop at Houston’s WHAM

Some of the artists featured at WHAM will be Michael Leanes Design (furniture), Claire Drennan Knits (textiles), Studio Leep (sculpture), Kathrine Zeren (mens fashion & home goods), Domestic Papers (paper goods), Outspoken Bean (poetry). Jewelry artisans will include Modern Artifacts, fLuxe Jewelry, Cindy Schulze, Brenda Grands Jewelry, and Panache by B. There will also be fine artists such as Angela Fabbri, Tony Parana, Lenora Palacios, Joel Anderson, and Rene Victor. Houston artist and former Glasstire editor Bill Davenport will also present a small-scale version of his Heights shop, Bill’s Junk. It really is a nice mashup of craft and fine arts.

This all takes place on Friday, November 16, 2018 with a kick-off with an “Ugly Sweater” themed preview party and happy hour from 6PM to 10 PM. Guests can purchase tickets to access early shopping, an open bar, light bites and festive live entertainment. WHAM will be free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, November 17 and 18, from 11AM to 8PM and 11AM to 4PM, respectively.

Now is your chance to buy several years of holiday gifts!