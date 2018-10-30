Co-Lab Projects Buys Land in East Austin

by Brandon Zech October 30, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Art Co-Lab land in East Austin Texas

5419 Glissman Road

Co-Lab Projects, an Austin-based arts non-profit, has announced that it recently purchased a .62 acre lot in East Austin. Located at 5419 Glissman Road, adjacent to MASS Gallery’s new location, the Canopy complex which houses Big Medium, and Pump Project’s old building, the lot is currently empty. Even though the organization is still in a preliminary stage of planning, it hopes to have a building completed within a couple years.

The new Co-Lab, which will include an exhibition space, a studio complex for Austin artists, and an outdoor performance venue, will be one of the only arts spaces in the city to own its building and land. Up until now, many art venues in Austin have operated out of warehouses or other converted spaces, and in the last few years, have been plagued by rising rent prices. For example, Flatbed Press, a printmaking studio in East Austin that for 19 years was located in a building on E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, has to move by February of 2019. Other spaces, like Not Gallery have closed due to rising rents, while others, like Pump Project and MASS Gallery, have been forced to move or downsize.

Co-Lab Projects Austin Texas Building Rendering

A rendering of what Co-Lab Projects’ future space might look like. Site plan courtesy of Carson Nelsen

As for how Co-Lab managed to purchase the $365,000 piece of property, the organization’s executive director, Sean Gaulager, explained in an email newsletter:

“How did we pull this off? For the last seven years, we’ve been saving our commissions from all the sales we facilitated for artists, thinking we’d need the funds to renovate a new rental space. However, earlier this year we decided that, rather than renovate someone else’s property, the best use of those savings would be to invest in a long-term solution for our growing organization by purchasing our own property. After a fastidious search, we found an amazing site that was in our price range and close to other beloved arts complexes in East Austin!”

For now, while Co-Lab raises more funds and prepares to build, it will operate a gallery in Building 1 of the Springdale General complex (1023 Springdale Road), a new development just north of the Canopy complex. Since it stopped hosting exhibitions at its first location in East Austin a few years ago, Co-Lab has used a number of other temporary spaces for shows, including a gallery at the Canopy complex, and DEMO Gallery, a space in Downtown Austin. The non-profit’s inaugural show at Springdale General is Lines Composed During A Tour, featuring Sara Vanderbeek, Andy Coolquitt, Kristi Kongi, and Erin Curtis. The exhibition opens on November 9, 2018, just in time for the East Austin Studio Tour, and will be on view through November 18.

0 comment

You may also like

Austin’s Hail Mary Attempt To Save the East...

July 10, 2016

DF Chats: Calixto Ramirez in Austin

October 24, 2012

LAME LEWD AND DEPRESSED

October 7, 2013

Top Five: November 2, 2017

November 2, 2017

The Results are In: Austin Critics’ Table Awards

June 2, 2015

Top Five: August 10, 2017

August 10, 2017

Too Many Performance Art Choices in Austin

October 20, 2017

Maria Chavez at Co-Lab Projects, Austin

May 1, 2017

Rebranded Austin Arts Festival Adds an Art Fair...

April 7, 2016

The Determined Growth of Austin’s Co-Lab

January 9, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: