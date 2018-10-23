Hear Big Artist Talks at the Big Slide Show

In conjunction with The Big Show, an annual juried art exhibition open to Houston-area residents, the Lawndale Art Center is again hosting two afternoons of talks by included artists. Dubbed The Big Slide Show, the events are ‘slide jams,’ in which more than 13 different artists each day will present selections of their works and talk about their creative processes.
Of the 44 artists featured in the 2018 Big Show, artists presenting at The Big Slide Show include:
Saturday, October 27, from 1-3PM
Maria Bordelon
Jimmy Castillo
Karen Eisele
Gao Hang
Wanda Harding
Marcos Hernandez
Ryan Hollaway
Denise Liebl
Matt Manalo
Penelope Ross
Rajab Ali Sayed
Britt Thomas
Jasmine Zelaya
Saturday, November 3, from 1-3PM
Chris Bakay
Deborah Bay
Agnès Bourély
Luisa Duarte
Krista Fay
Sarah Fisher
Brant Fogt
Yu Ru Huang
Julia Barbosa Landois
Colleen Maynard
Quentin Pace
Jessica Philips
Joshua Unikel
Cecilia Villanueva
Some of the artists talking about their works for The Big Slide Show were included in Betsy Huete’s list of her top ten works from the exhibition. For example, of Agnès Bourély’s piece, Huete wrote:
“Sure, it’s formally dynamic, as the viewer’s eye gravitates to the oranges in the top left corner and then drops down to the bottom of the canvas, then back up to the right in a kind of whirlpool effect. But the work also reads as a lyrical, even playful apocalyptic battle between two warring, colorful monsters in the midst of a midday oceanic backdrop.”
