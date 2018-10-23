Hear Big Artist Talks at the Big Slide Show

In conjunction with The Big Show, an annual juried art exhibition open to Houston-area residents, the Lawndale Art Center is again hosting two afternoons of talks by included artists. Dubbed The Big Slide Show, the events are ‘slide jams,’ in which more than 13 different artists each day will present selections of their works and talk about their creative processes.

Of the 44 artists featured in the 2018 Big Show, artists presenting at The Big Slide Show include:

Saturday, October 27, from 1-3PM

Maria Bordelon

Jimmy Castillo

Karen Eisele

Gao Hang

Wanda Harding

Marcos Hernandez

Ryan Hollaway

Denise Liebl

Matt Manalo

Penelope Ross

Rajab Ali Sayed

Britt Thomas

Jasmine Zelaya

Saturday, November 3, from 1-3PM

Chris Bakay

Deborah Bay

Agnès Bourély

Luisa Duarte

Krista Fay

Sarah Fisher

Brant Fogt

Yu Ru Huang

Julia Barbosa Landois

Colleen Maynard

Quentin Pace

Jessica Philips

Joshua Unikel

Cecilia Villanueva

Some of the artists talking about their works for The Big Slide Show were included in Betsy Huete’s list of her top ten works from the exhibition. For example, of Agnès Bourély’s piece, Huete wrote:

“Sure, it’s formally dynamic, as the viewer’s eye gravitates to the oranges in the top left corner and then drops down to the bottom of the canvas, then back up to the right in a kind of whirlpool effect. But the work also reads as a lyrical, even playful apocalyptic battle between two warring, colorful monsters in the midst of a midday oceanic backdrop.”

