Sibby Bauxchamp: Thomas Lachago/David Housepelle: Civilization and its Malcontents

A show of works by Texas native Sibby Bauxchamp. Via the gallery: “The body of work in her first solo exhibition—Thomas Lachago/David Houseapple: Civilization and its Malcontents—is comprised of a series of 8 collages that suture photographs of the work of Thomas Houseago and images from photographer David LaChapelle. By hijacking these contemporary cultural producers as her raw material, Bauxchamp styles Frankensteinian voodoo dolls of art and commerce, creating a kind of bastard child of the sacred and the profane.”