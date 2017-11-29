Joshua Hagler: In the House is a Room into which Every River Empties
December 2 - January 6, 2018
2625 Colquitt Street, Houston, Texas 77098 Get directions
713-591-4997
Add to Calendar 02-12-2017 05:00:00 PM 02-12-2017 08:00:00 PM MM/DD/YYYY Joshua Hagler: In the House is a Room into which Every River Empties Joshua Hagler: In the House is a Room into which Every River Empties 2625 Colquitt Street, Houston, Texas 77098 Nicole Longnecker Gallery aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
Delita Martin also has an opening at Nicole Longnecker Gallery on the same day and at the same time.