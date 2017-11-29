Advertise   Donate

Joshua Hagler: In the House is a Room into which Every River Empties

December 2 - January 6, 2018

Opening: December 2, 2017 | 5–8 pm

Nicole Longnecker Gallery

2625 Colquitt Street, Houston, Texas 77098 Get directions

713-591-4997

A show of works by Joshua Hagler.

