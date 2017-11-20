Advertise   Donate

Carl Block: Odd Pottery

November 30 - December 31, 2017

Opening: November 30, 2017 | 7–9 pm

Yard Dog Gallery

1510 S. Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704 Get directions

512-912-1613

A show of new works by Waxahachie potter Carl Block. “With his face jugs, musician jugs, and wall platters, Block takes the Southern folk art face jug in a very contemporary direction, equal parts Appalachian tradition and tattoo shop irreverence.”

