Carl Block: Odd Pottery
November 30 - December 31, 2017
1510 S. Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704 Get directions
512-912-1613
A show of new works by Waxahachie potter Carl Block. “With his face jugs, musician jugs, and wall platters, Block takes the Southern folk art face jug in a very contemporary direction, equal parts Appalachian tradition and tattoo shop irreverence.”
(Visited 25 time, 1 visit today)
Add to Calendar 30-11-2017 07:00:00 PM 30-11-2017 09:00:00 PM MM/DD/YYYY Carl Block: Odd Pottery Carl Block: Odd Pottery 1510 S. Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704 Yard Dog Gallery aBbDxPIzQzxAZbXpimfr25770
Carl is the MAN!