Chris Lattanzio & M. Kelly Olsen: Radiant Contours

November 16 - December 21, 2017

Opening: November 16, 2017 | 6–9 pm

Dahlia Woods Gallery

232 N. LBJ, San Marcos, Texas 78666 Get directions

Radiant Contours features new light sculptures by Chris Lattanzio and colored pencil, pen and ink optical drawings by M. Kelly Olsen.

  1. Dahlia Woods
    Looking forward to a Great show of two very talented artists- Dahlia Woods Gallery is honored to host their show of new work.

