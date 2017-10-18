Advertise   Donate

Soundpics at Cafe Creme

October 20, 2017 | 8–11 pm

Café Crème

1834 E Oltorf St, Austin, Texas 78741 Get directions

(512) 710-9473

Soundpics is a music and art show. “The paintings displayed also serve as a musical composition. Pictures of the paintings are projected on a wall for the musicians and the audience to see. It is set in a specific order, paced like a musical composition.”

The evening features four paintings by Carl Smith and music by:

Carl Smith – Saxophone
Matt Butler – Uright Bass
Derek Phelps – Trumpet
Steve Mankenberg – Drums
Sarah Ann Phillips – Voice / Keyboard

