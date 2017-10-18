Soundpics at Cafe Creme

Soundpics is a music and art show. “The paintings displayed also serve as a musical composition. Pictures of the paintings are projected on a wall for the musicians and the audience to see. It is set in a specific order, paced like a musical composition.”

The evening features four paintings by Carl Smith and music by:

Carl Smith – Saxophone

Matt Butler – Uright Bass

Derek Phelps – Trumpet

Steve Mankenberg – Drums

Sarah Ann Phillips – Voice / Keyboard